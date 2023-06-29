Companies partner to donate drinking water to North Garden Fire Department

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Anheuser-Busch and Virginia Eagle Distributing Company have teamed up to donate emergency drinking water to a fire department in Albemarle County.

It’s part of Anheuser-Busch’s mission to give more than 2.5 million cans of water to fire departments nationwide.

This year, North Garden Fire Department is getting the big donation.

This is the third year North Garden Fire Department has been selected to receive the emergency water.

