CLEAR Lab finds stricter screenings helped reduce fraud during COVID-19 pandemic

The CLEAR Lab at UVA’s Karsh Institute found that stricter screening and documentation efforts helped reduce fraud in the Federal Paycheck Protection Program.
By Emily Horn
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The CLEAR Lab at UVA’s Karsh Institute found that stricter screening and documentation efforts helped reduce fraud in the Federal Paycheck Protection Program.

The program distributed loans to small firms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CLEAR Lab says these screenings prevented at least $744 million worth of fraudulent claims.

“Perhaps an error was made in the first phase of the program in terms of maybe making it too easy to access money from the Paycheck Protection Program, and a lot of money could have been saved with pretty simple screening mechanisms,” Professor Daniel Gingerich said.

The lab’s working paper on the subject is currently under review.

