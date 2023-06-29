Charlottesville reaches ‘unhealthy’ air quality due to smoke from Canadian wildfires

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Office of Emergency Management has issued a notice that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Charlottesville area has reached 158, which is considered “unhealthy,” according to the Environmental Projection Agency’s website.

The city recommends that those who have preexisting medical issues exercise caution when deciding to engage in any outdoor activities.

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, and teens should also avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Air quality rating in Charlottesville (6/29/23) (airnow.gov)

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.