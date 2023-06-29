Advertise With Us
Charlottesville reaches ‘unhealthy’ air quality due to smoke from Canadian wildfires

(WVIR)
(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Office of Emergency Management has issued a notice that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Charlottesville area has reached 158, which is considered “unhealthy,” according to the Environmental Projection Agency’s website

The city recommends that those who have preexisting medical issues exercise caution when deciding to engage in any outdoor activities.

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, and teens should also avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Air quality rating in Charlottesville (6/29/23)
Air quality rating in Charlottesville (6/29/23)(airnow.gov)

