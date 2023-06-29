Charlottesville and Albemarle County fire service agreement ending July 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the past ten years, Charlottesville and Albemarle County have been in a fire service agreement, providing aid to each other when needed, but that agreement will be ending on July 1.

“The contract itself was put in place as a temporary measure just to allow the county to put fire rescue resources in those urban areas to address the growth that the county was experiencing,” Albemarle County Fire Rescue Chief Dan Eggleston said.

Eggleston says the contract is ending because the county now has more resources.

“We built the Holly Mead station, the Monticello station, the Ivy station and the Pantops station, and put resources, people and equipment and all those stations in our urban areas. So that helped to really answer the calls that are in the county,” Eggleston said.

As the county built up its team, it gradually relied on the city less. In 2013, the city helped the county with 1,800 responses.

“Now it’s down to a handful about 100 calls, which represents a lot less than 2% of what we have overall. We’ve had about 18,000 calls now,” Eggleston said. “I think that’s normal across the country, to share resources during time of need, so we’re no different in that manner. We’ve just really gotten to the point that we’ve now built up some resources in the county that we can help balance out that need.”

