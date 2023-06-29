Advertise With Us
Albemarle County schools working to improve unity between parents and teachers

ACPS is implementing four academic family nights a year.
By Margaret Glass
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is working on finding ways to close the achievement gaps impacing students of color.

To identify the problem, surveyors visited the classrooms. An issue they found was a lack of unity amongst teachers and parents.

“There wasn’t anything surprising. Our parents, they’re the first educators of their students,” Assistant Superintendent for Community Engagement Daphne Kaiser said.

To try and combat this, ACPS is implementing four academic family nights a year.

“[We wanted to] have a way for our families and our parents to be actively engaged with students around the work that they’re doing in schools,” Kaiser said.

Although the racial gap amongst students won’t be solved overnight, ACPS is hopeful for the future.

“It’s important for all of our students to be successful, to have the skills, the knowledge to be equipped to take their rightful place in society, to pursue their passions and their dreams. And we have to build that foundation for them,” Kaiser said.

Parents should expect to see these new programs implemented this fall.

