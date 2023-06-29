Albemarle County Fire Rescue talks firework safety

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fourth of July weekend is almost here, and while everyone wants to have fun, you also need to make sure you’re staying safe.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue says that if you are setting off fireworks, make sure they were bought in-state.

ACFR says fireworks bought out-of-state can be illegal and dangerous. It is also good to keep a close eye on children if you give them sparklers.

“Those sparklers burn at 1800 degrees, and if you think about it, when we cook something in the oven, we’re cooking between 300 and 400 degrees, and the sparklers are burning at 1800 degrees. We’re putting that temperature very close to a child’s fingers,” ACFR Assistant Fire Marshal Gilbert Monroe said.

A safe alternative is to get your children glow sticks or LED flashlights that have spinners on them.

