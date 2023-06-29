AHIP makes accessibility improvements to home of teenager paralyzed in car accident

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle Housing Improvement Program (AHIP) and Tiger Fuel helped install accessibility upgrades to the home of a mother and son.

A year ago, Jalonte Henson was badly injured in a car accident. He was paralyzed by the accident, and these upgrades help provide him and his family better access to their house and yard.

“He needs 24 hour care, so you know, anything to have him have some form of freedom,” Jalonte’s mother, Natasha Henson said. “I’m so excited to even see him be able to roam through the rest of the house and out in the yard.”

AHIP volunteers worked to install new ramps in the family’s home and updated the bathroom to add a chair and handlebars to make it easier to get in and out safely.

“He’s young, so you know, it gives him some some kind of control back,” Natasha said.

Natasha worked at Tiger Fuel before her son’s accident, and she says this act means the world to her and her family.

“We’re just trying to help out a family improve their home situation by installing a ramp to help one of the residents out.” Tiger Fuel Operations Manager Muchael Hulbert said. “They’ve been through quite a lot more than most of us can kind of share with our own experiences.”

As part of AHIP’s campaign to help others in similar situation, it has raised $90,000. Its goal is to raise $100,000.

