Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

AHIP makes accessibility improvements to home of teenager paralyzed in car accident

The Albemarle Housing Improvement Program (AHIP) and Tiger Fuel helped install accessibility upgrades to the home of a mother and son.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle Housing Improvement Program (AHIP) and Tiger Fuel helped install accessibility upgrades to the home of a mother and son.

A year ago, Jalonte Henson was badly injured in a car accident. He was paralyzed by the accident, and these upgrades help provide him and his family better access to their house and yard.

“He needs 24 hour care, so you know, anything to have him have some form of freedom,” Jalonte’s mother, Natasha Henson said. “I’m so excited to even see him be able to roam through the rest of the house and out in the yard.”

AHIP volunteers worked to install new ramps in the family’s home and updated the bathroom to add a chair and handlebars to make it easier to get in and out safely.

“He’s young, so you know, it gives him some some kind of control back,” Natasha said.

Natasha worked at Tiger Fuel before her son’s accident, and she says this act means the world to her and her family.

“We’re just trying to help out a family improve their home situation by installing a ramp to help one of the residents out.” Tiger Fuel Operations Manager Muchael Hulbert said. “They’ve been through quite a lot more than most of us can kind of share with our own experiences.”

As part of AHIP’s campaign to help others in similar situation, it has raised $90,000. Its goal is to raise $100,000.

A link to donate is available here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at the scene along South Street
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in South Street area
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting

Latest News

Companies partner to donate drinking water to North Garden Fire Department
Companies partner to donate drinking water to North Garden Fire Department
Albemarle County Fire Rescue
Albemarle County Fire Rescue talks firework safety
Flow Subaru, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society partner to deliver care boxes to Cancer Center
Flow Subaru, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society partner to deliver care boxes to Cancer Center
CLEAR Lab finds stricter screenings helped reduce fraud during COVID-19 pandemic
CLEAR Lab finds stricter screenings helped reduce fraud during COVID-19 pandemic