Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Volunteers needed for Staunton’s “Happy Birthday America” festivities

By Cora Dickey
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Downtown Development Association wants to connect with anyone open to help with the multiple Happy Birthday America roles, from setting up for the event to working concessions. Proceeds benefit the Staunton Downtown Development Association and Staunton High School’s Athletic Booster Club.

Concessions are running all day and there are many tasks that need to be spread out.

“We need some folks helping with actually ticket sales, like the food ticket sales — so comfortable with handling money and doing that. We also need some folks are comfortable grilling, some folks that are comfortable working a counter, and putting the hotdogs in the buns and hamburgers, and pulling the fries out and doing all that,” SDDA Executive Director Greg Beam said.

The shift itself last no more than four hours and SDDA will take anyone flexible to share amounts lower than that. Organizers ultimately find the ideal Happy Birthday America volunteer is someone who knows how to have fun.

According to Beam, having enough volunteers makes or breaks the success and the overall feel of how smoothly the event runs with fun-loving people sharing their time and talents with them ahead of time.

Happy Birthday America is happening at Gypsy Hill Park. Alternate volunteer options involve support with fundraising, event set-up/break down and promotion of the concession sales if working the actual festivities cannot work.

Anyone interested is encouraged to apply online or give its office a call at 540-332-3867.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at the scene along South Street
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in South Street area
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting
A Delta Air Lines plane that had flown from Los Angeles was pulling up to the terminal when a...
Texas medical examiner says airline worker pulled into jet engine died by suicide

Latest News

Police have not confirmed if the body found was the man they have been searching for since...
Body found near Swift Creek Reservoir
Agricultural animals allowed in residential areas of Shenandoah County per new ordinance amendment
(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
Albemarle County seal
Albemarle happy with latest report on affordable housing