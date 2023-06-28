UVA working to make library more sustainable

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Renovation work at the University of Virginia’s Alderman Library is in its third year. Much progress has been made turning the 80-year-old building into something more modern and sustainable.

UVA says it has multiple goals for this project.

“The primary one is energy efficiency. We have managed to cut the use of the library’s energy in half from before we started. That’s counting lights, heating, cooling, everything,” Kit Meyer with UVA Facilities Management said

Meyer is the project director, and says the building used to use $800,000 energy dollars every year.

She says the new number should be less than half of that: “Sustainability is a lot more than just energy. It’s it’s occupant comfort, it’s making the building a healthy place to be using healthy materials,” Meyer said.

They’re also recycling things to save resources.

“Reusing 300 windows rather than buying 300 new, more energy-efficient windows,” Meyer said.

Water collected from storms, condensation off air units, and ground water will also play a part.

“That makes us a better neighbor to Charlottesville, as well as reducing the amount of water that we’re taking out of the system.,” Meyer said.

The building is scheduled to open by December of this year.

