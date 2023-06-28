Super Soaker Warz taking place at Charlottesville park July 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After four years, Super Soaker Warz is back.

The goal of this event is to stop gun violence in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

Organizers are hopeful this event will serve as an opportunity to mentor youth and provide a space for the community to get to know one another.

“I want to see the community come together more. This event is to bring awareness to gun violence, but it’s also for neighbors to know neighbors so they won’t have to be afraid to come outside and let their kids play with another person,” organizer Brandon Dudley said.

Make sure to your wear a bathing suit if you attend.

The event is free and is set to run from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the spray grounds at Forest Hills Park.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.