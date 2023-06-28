Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Super Soaker Warz taking place at Charlottesville park July 1

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Margaret Glass
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After four years, Super Soaker Warz is back.

The goal of this event is to stop gun violence in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

Organizers are hopeful this event will serve as an opportunity to mentor youth and provide a space for the community to get to know one another.

“I want to see the community come together more. This event is to bring awareness to gun violence, but it’s also for neighbors to know neighbors so they won’t have to be afraid to come outside and let their kids play with another person,” organizer Brandon Dudley said.

Make sure to your wear a bathing suit if you attend.

The event is free and is set to run from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the spray grounds at Forest Hills Park.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at the scene along South Street
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in South Street area
(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting

Latest News

A plane landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport after experiencing a mechanical issue.
Plane lands at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport without nose gear
Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to assist with a potential drowning in the...
71-year-old man drowns in Swift Creek Reservoir
(STOCK)
Report: Cost of living in Charlottesville 10% higher than national average
Agricultural animals allowed in residential areas of Shenandoah County per new ordinance amendment