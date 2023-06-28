The Sierra Club recognizes ReLeaf Cville for outstanding environmental work in community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Sierra Club has awarded ReLeaf Cville with an Earth Flag to recognize the program’s dedication to the tree health of Charlottesville’s neighborhoods.

“We’ve been able to recognize some people who had been working behind the scenes for years and never gotten any recognition,” said Donna Shaunesey with the Sierra Club.

Charlottesville’s 10th and Page neighborhood is one of several in Charlottesville without enough tree cover.

Peggy Van Yahres with ReLeaf Cville says this lack of tree cover makes hot days even worse.

“Because of that, heat related diseases increased terribly like strokes, heat strokes, heart attacks, and asthma because of the pollution,” Van Yahres said.

In response, ReLeaf went door to door asking people if they would like a tree planted in their yard.

“We all are very grateful because we recognize that because of the lack of canopy, people are spending a large portion of their income to cool their homes to under summer,” 10th and Page resident James Bryant said.

ReLeaf Cville and the Charlottesville Area Tree Stewards have planted 80 trees in the 10th and Page area alone.

The Sierra Club says organizations like these help ensure that nobody will be left behind.

“We want to make sure that those folks are included and part of the discussion about what we need to do to make the world a survivable place,” Shaunesey said.

