Report: Cost of living in Charlottesville 10% higher than national average

By Destini Harris
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The cost of living in Charlottesville is 10.7% higher than the national average, according to doxo.

That percentage includes rent, mortgage, utilities, and insurance bills.

City officials say this has a tremendous impact on low-income families. They say income levels are staying the same as the cost of living increases in the area.

“Twenty-nine percent of all the households in the City of Charlottesville are cost-burdened, you know, in terms of housing and bills, which means they are paying more than 30% of their income on housing and housing-related costs. So that is huge,” Community Solutions Director Alex Ikefuna said.

Ikefuna says spending that much on bills leaves many people in the community struggling.

