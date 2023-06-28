New name on the way for Charlottesville’s Buford Middle School

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After nearly six decades of being known as Buford Middle School, a new name is on the way.

The School Board voted unanimously Tuesday, June 27, in favor of the name change recommended by the superintendent.

“The superintendent recommended that we proceed with naming, renaming the new middle school as Charlottesville Middle School,” CCS Chief Operations Officer Kim Powell said Wednesday, June 28.

The name change comes with new construction, which got underway earlier this month.

The new portion of the school is set to open in 2025, the same year officials anticipate the name change to go into effect. Once the project is completed, the school will house 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.