Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

New name on the way for Charlottesville’s Buford Middle School

Buford Middle School in Charlottesville
Buford Middle School in Charlottesville(WVIR)
By Destini Harris
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After nearly six decades of being known as Buford Middle School, a new name is on the way.

The School Board voted unanimously Tuesday, June 27, in favor of the name change recommended by the superintendent.

“The superintendent recommended that we proceed with naming, renaming the new middle school as Charlottesville Middle School,” CCS Chief Operations Officer Kim Powell said Wednesday, June 28.

The name change comes with new construction, which got underway earlier this month.

The new portion of the school is set to open in 2025, the same year officials anticipate the name change to go into effect. Once the project is completed, the school will house 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at the scene along South Street
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in South Street area
(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting

Latest News

ReLeaf Cville (FILE)
The Sierra Club recognizes ReLeaf Cville for outstanding environmental work in community
A plane landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport after experiencing a mechanical issue.
NTSB investigating plane landing without nose gear at CLT Airport
(FILE)
Charlottesville City Schools offering new way to help families get school supplies
(FILE)
Super Soaker Warz taking place at Charlottesville park July 1