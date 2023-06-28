Hazy sunshine, and lower humidity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A northwest wind will usher in lower humidity today. However, ongoing Canadian wild fires will spread hazy sunshine across the region the next couple of days. Meanwhile, as we go into weekend, high heat and humidity returns, with daily chances for a few scattered storms. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Hazy sunshine, lower humidity, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear, Low: low 60s

Thursday: Hazy sun, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 80s...Low: around 70

Saturday: Partly sunny, shower & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70

Sunday: Partly sunny, shower & storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

MOnday: Partly sunny, shower & storm, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

