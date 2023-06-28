Advertise With Us
Hazy Skies and Dry Through Thursday. More Humid and Storm Chances Back Friday

Hot, Humid July Weekend - Daily Chance for Storms
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hazy skies from the smoke of Canadian wildfires will still continue, this go around, through Thursday and reduce air quality. Comfortable humidity levels tonight and still Thursday. Warmer to hot and more humid Friday and through the first weekend of July ahead. Each afternoon and evening will feature the chance for scattered showers and storms. Currently, a marginal risk for isolated severe storms does exist for Friday afternoon and evening. The main threat damaging wind gusts and some large hail.

This weekend, each afternoon and evening will feature the chance for scattered showers and storms. Keep checking back here to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for interactive Doppler radar and forecast updates.

Tonight: Mostly clear, hazy, cool and comfortable. Lows mid 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: Hazy, sunny skies. Warm, not too humid. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows low to mid 60s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, warm, more humid. Few PM and evening storms. Isolated severe risk. Highs 85-90. Lows upper 60s.

Saturday and Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs 85 to 90. Lows 65 to 70.

Monday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs around 90. Lows upper 60s.

Independence Day - Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 85-90.

