Event showcasing original printing of Declaration of Independence hosted at UVA Library

The Virginia Center for the Book hosted an event to demonstrate the original printing of the Declaration of Independence.
By Emily Horn
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Center for the Book hosted an event to demonstrate the original printing of the Declaration of Independence.

Printing scholar Josef Beery used a replica of the original printing press in the demonstration.

Beery walked the audience through the mechanical process and provided the historical context in which the copies were printed.

“Many of the people who were printing this Declaration of Independence in the 18th century and 1770s were slaves, and they may have been setting this type and they may have been printing it, and we haven’t talked about that much,” Beery said.

The event was hosted at the UVA Special Collections Library.

