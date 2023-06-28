Advertise With Us
A Dry Hazy Day

By Dominique Smith
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A mostly pleasant day with sunny skies, but northwest winds usher in hazy skies and moderate air quality. Although temperatures are in the 80′s, lower humidity will feel much better today and Thursday. As we head into Friday and the weekend we’re looking at a chance for showers and storms everyday. Rain expectations decrease as we go into the Fourth of July weekend, with temperatures near 90. Check back for updates.

Today: Sunny and dry with haze. Highs in the upper 80′s

Tonight: Mostly clear, hazy, patchy smoke. Lows around 60.

Thursday: Hazy sun. Highs in the upper 80′s. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Friday - Monday: Tracking showers and storms. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

Fourth of July: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs around 90.

