Crescent Halls reopening after two years of construction

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After two years of construction, Crescent Halls, Charlottesville’s 105-unit affordable housing high rise, is reopening its doors.

The 105 units in the building have been completely redone, and residents are moving back in floor by floor.

Originally, the renovations were going to be completed while residents continued to live inside, but a major water leak changed that, forcing everyone to move out.

“A lot of residents are really happy to be coming back to new modern homes that are free from some of the safety issues that existed before,” Charlottesville Redevelopment Housing Authority Director John Sales said. “Crescent Halls has been has been completely gutted down all the way down to the studs. All the pipes have been replaced, and the building systems have been replaced HVAC units.”

In addition, CRHA has added more community rooms, a nursing clinic, and outdoor patios.

CRHA also has a partnership with Ting that will make it so all tenants will have free high-speed internet.

The units are in high demand, with a waitlist more than 900 names long.

“We did just receive approval from the city to start reoccupying the fifth and fourth floor, and so we will begin leasing up those units within an upcoming couple weeks,” Sales said.

