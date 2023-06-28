Charlottesville Parks and Rec director talks Downtown Mall fountain safety

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The fountains on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall are bubbling for the summer, but keeping them in good shape isn’t an easy task.

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation says that the chemicals in the fountains along the mall are no different than what you’d find in a swimming pool.

“It’s not dangerous. We’ve been doing this for the past five years,” Charlottesville Parks and Rec Director Riaan Anthony said. “All of our fountains operate exactly like a pool. It’s a circulation pump, so we do not use city water constantly. It is a circulation.”

The pump system helps the city conserve water, and it makes maintaining the fountains that much easier.

“These fountains have been here on the mall for almost 50 years. We found that the circulation pump is the most efficient and effective way to manage the fountains,” Anthony said.

Anthony says the city has hired certified professionals to run pH tests on the water.

“We have a staff dedicated to take care of our pools, and then also take care of the fountains. So they do daily checks, making sure that it’s balanced, and it’s safe,” Anthony said.

And the reason that the fountains are now fenced in is as an accessibility measure to make sure that nobody falls in.

“Our smaller fountains don’t have a different transition so that folks can understand and feel there is a different surface, so that they don’t fall into the fountain, so our temporary solution was to put up a fence,” Anthony said.

