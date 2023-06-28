Charlottesville City Schools offering new way to help families get school supplies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools is offering a new way for families to receive supplies for the classroom.

Anyone who needs assistance for the upcoming school year can register this summer.

“We always hope that our students have received everything they need to be able to achieve their goals, their dreams ,and be successful,” Denise Johnson with CCS said. “We just hope that this is one more step and getting them to have a great school year.

Supplies will be offered all year.

Johnson says if you need supplies for the upcoming school year then register by the Monday before school starts.

Click here to learn more.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.