Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Budget constraints limiting JAUNT services in Greene County

JAUNT bus (FILE)
JAUNT bus (FILE)(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The public transportation system that drives people in and around Charlottesville is reducing services in Greene County.

“It’s about a 25% to 30% reduction,” JAUNT CEO Ted Rieck said Wednesday, June 28.

The change goes into effect July 1.

Greene County Board of Supervisors Chair Dale Herring says JAUNT and the county worked together to reduce services with low ridership.

“We requested they looked at the areas to have the minimum impact on U.S. citizens. So for example, one of the services they stopped was holiday service,” Herring said.

The changes are due to budget constraints: Herring says JAUNT was asking for a 33% increase in its budget, and supervisors were not able to adjust.

“There’s a misconception that the county did not fund JAUNT, or we defunded JAUNT. What happened is we’ve funded JAUNT at the same level as last year,” Herring said.

Despite the decrease of service, JAUNT says it is hopefully meeting most riders’ needs.

“We think we’re hitting the big times, but we are missing some middle-of-the-day trip, which people use for medical purposes,” Rieck said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at the scene along South Street
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in South Street area
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting

Latest News

Fountain on the Downtown Mall
Charlottesville Parks and Rec director talks Downtown Mall fountain safety
Buford Middle School in Charlottesville
New name on the way for Charlottesville’s Buford Middle School
ReLeaf Cville (FILE)
The Sierra Club recognizes ReLeaf Cville for outstanding environmental work in community
A plane landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport after experiencing a mechanical issue.
NTSB investigating plane landing without nose gear at CLT Airport