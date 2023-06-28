Budget constraints limiting JAUNT services in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The public transportation system that drives people in and around Charlottesville is reducing services in Greene County.

“It’s about a 25% to 30% reduction,” JAUNT CEO Ted Rieck said Wednesday, June 28.

The change goes into effect July 1.

Greene County Board of Supervisors Chair Dale Herring says JAUNT and the county worked together to reduce services with low ridership.

“We requested they looked at the areas to have the minimum impact on U.S. citizens. So for example, one of the services they stopped was holiday service,” Herring said.

The changes are due to budget constraints: Herring says JAUNT was asking for a 33% increase in its budget, and supervisors were not able to adjust.

“There’s a misconception that the county did not fund JAUNT, or we defunded JAUNT. What happened is we’ve funded JAUNT at the same level as last year,” Herring said.

Despite the decrease of service, JAUNT says it is hopefully meeting most riders’ needs.

“We think we’re hitting the big times, but we are missing some middle-of-the-day trip, which people use for medical purposes,” Rieck said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.