Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Body found near Swift Creek Reservoir

Chesterfield Police tell NBC12 they found a body near Swift Creek Reservoir Tuesday evening.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police tell NBC12 they found a body near Swift Creek Reservoir Tuesday evening.

Police say a body was found at Promontory Pointe Rd near the reservoir around 8 p.m. June 27.

Since Sunday, Chesterfield Fire and EMS have been searching for a man who they believe drowned in the reservoir after they learned he went underwater and never came back up.

Police have not confirmed whether the body found at Promontory Point is the same man they have been searching for. Nor have they released any other identifying information as of yet.

Officials expect to have more information Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at the scene along South Street
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in South Street area
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting
A Delta Air Lines plane that had flown from Los Angeles was pulling up to the terminal when a...
Texas medical examiner says airline worker pulled into jet engine died by suicide

Latest News

Agricultural animals allowed in residential areas of Shenandoah County per new ordinance amendment
(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
Albemarle County seal
Albemarle happy with latest report on affordable housing
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R)
Lawsuit filed against Governor Youngkin over law stripping felons of voting rights