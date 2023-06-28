Advertise With Us
Agricultural animals allowed in residential areas of Shenandoah County per new ordinance amendment

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday night the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors updated an ordinance allowing agricultural animals on residential properties.

The amendment adds animals must have at least an acre of land and the number of animals you can have depends on acreage.

”Currently those parcels cannot have any amount of agricultural animals even if they are for a 4H project so this would allow them to do so especially for 4H,” Brenna Menefee, zoning and subdivision administrator for Shenandoah County said.

The Board of Supervisors passed this amendment unanimously.

This changes the backyard chicken’s ordinance to add other agricultural and livestock animals for residents to have.

“If you have a residential zoned property under an acre, you’re not permitted any of the agricultural animals, however if you recall we had the backyard chicken’s ordinance you would still be able to have like 12 chickens for that and a rooster,” Menefee said.

