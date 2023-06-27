Advertise With Us
Waynesboro appoints viewers to decide whether certain property should be vacated

(whsv)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Monday night, Waynesboro City Council’s first action item was considering looking into closing and vacating property along Ohio Street and North Augusta Ave.

This was just a preliminary item to appoint people known as viewers to assess the property.

A business owner has requested to close and vacate certain portions of Ohio Street and North Augusta Ave to prevent trash dumping and homeless encampments.

Monday night Waynesboro City Council voted unanimously to appoint those three viewers and one alternate to assess the land and report back to city council at a later date.

”We’re down to three viewers at this point so you don’t have a lot of choice this evening,” Michael Hamp, Waynesboro City Manager said.

According to documents the applicant wants to build a fence around the perimeter of this less than an acre piece of land.

The applicant is expected to present its request at a city council meeting in July.

Council will receive the reports and decide whether public hearings should be scheduled for the vacation.

