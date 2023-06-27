Watching next storm risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After the stormiest day of the year, so far, on Monday, today will feature a scattered shower and thunderstorm.

Not expecting severe weather in our region. It’ll be less hot this Tuesday afternoon. However, still humid. Any shower or downpour will fade away this evening.

Less humid Wednesday and Thursday.

Hotter and increasingly muggier Friday and through the first weekend of July ahead. A mainly afternoon and evening pop-up shower and thunderstorm will be around.

Tuesday afternoon: Partly sunny. A scattered shower and thunderstorm developing through this evening. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s.

Tuesday overnight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly sunny, drier, high sunburn or UV index. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday: Partly sunny, hotter and more humid. A scattered shower and thunderstorm possible in the afternoon and evening especially. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Lows 65 to 70 degrees.

