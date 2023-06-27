Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Watching next storm risk

Brief drying trend
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After the stormiest day of the year, so far, on Monday, today will feature a scattered shower and thunderstorm.

Not expecting severe weather in our region. It’ll be less hot this Tuesday afternoon. However, still humid. Any shower or downpour will fade away this evening.

Less humid Wednesday and Thursday.

Hotter and increasingly muggier Friday and through the first weekend of July ahead. A mainly afternoon and evening pop-up shower and thunderstorm will be around.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for interactive Doppler radar and forecast updates.

Tuesday afternoon: Partly sunny. A scattered shower and thunderstorm developing through this evening. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s.

Tuesday overnight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly sunny, drier, high sunburn or UV index. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday: Partly sunny, hotter and more humid. A scattered shower and thunderstorm possible in the afternoon and evening especially. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Lows 65 to 70 degrees.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting
Police at the scene along South Street
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in South Street area
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Albemarle police arrest two suspects on multiple charges

Latest News

Cooler temperatures, scattered storm
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Storms Slowly Exit Tonight. Not as Hot, but Still Humid Tuesday. Few More Showers and Storms