Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Virginia’s summer sales tax holiday is not returning for 2023

(FILE)
(FILE)(LifestyleVisuals | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to the Virginia Department of Taxation, the annual summer sales tax holiday will not be coming back this year in Virginia.

In previous years, the sales tax holiday allowed shoppers to buy school supplies, clothing, hurricane emergency items and more without needing to pay taxes.

Charlottesville Commissioner of Revenue Todd Divers says that the holiday will not return unless legislative measures are passed to bring it back.

The original legislation was set to be in effect from 2017 to 2021.

The General Assembly extended it by one year, but decided not to repeat that action for 2023.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at the scene along South Street
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in South Street area
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Albemarle police arrest two suspects on multiple charges

Latest News

Inside UVA Health's Pegasus medical helicopter
UVA upgrades Pegasus helicopter to help save more lives
UVA Health
UVA Health initiative working to improve communicating with Spanish-only speakers
Morning Rush: New Virginia Laws | Ty Jerome in Town | Landline Survey
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Suspect connected to Berkshire Place shooting in custody