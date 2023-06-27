Virginia’s summer sales tax holiday is not returning for 2023

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to the Virginia Department of Taxation, the annual summer sales tax holiday will not be coming back this year in Virginia.

In previous years, the sales tax holiday allowed shoppers to buy school supplies, clothing, hurricane emergency items and more without needing to pay taxes.

Charlottesville Commissioner of Revenue Todd Divers says that the holiday will not return unless legislative measures are passed to bring it back.

The original legislation was set to be in effect from 2017 to 2021.

The General Assembly extended it by one year, but decided not to repeat that action for 2023.

