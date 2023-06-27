Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA upgrades Pegasus helicopter to help save more lives

Inside UVA Health's Pegasus medical helicopter
Inside UVA Health's Pegasus medical helicopter(WVIR)
By Destini Harris
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is upgrading its life-saving medical helicopter, Pegasus, calling it an investment to help save lives.

“We wanted to pursue a new aircraft, mostly because we’re seeing sicker and sicker patients throughout the commonwealth,” Program Director Jermaine Clayborne said. “This gives us the ability to go get those patients, patients that otherwise would be too unstable for transport.”

The new helicopter, a leased Airbus EC-145, has more room for crew and equipment.

Beth Scott has been a nurse for 35 years. She says this upgrade allows Pegasus’ crew to provide intensive care on a higher level.

“It will also give us more room to work in the helicopter, so we can accomplish a lot more in flight,” Scott said.

The aircraft is valued at about $13 million.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at the scene along South Street
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in South Street area
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Albemarle police arrest two suspects on multiple charges

Latest News

Scene at Spring Court. Photo provided by Albemarle County Fire Rescue.
Albemarle County Fire Rescue responds to apartment fire on Spring Court
(FILE)
Virginia’s summer sales tax holiday is not returning for 2023
UVA Health
UVA Health initiative working to improve communicating with Spanish-only speakers
Morning Rush: New Virginia Laws | Ty Jerome in Town | Landline Survey