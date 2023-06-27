Advertise With Us
UVA Health initiative working to improve communicating with Spanish-only speakers

UVA Health
By Emily Horn
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some members of Charlottesville’s Latinx community struggle with receiving healthcare due to a language barrier.

It can be difficult to find Spanish-speaking healthcare professionals, or healthcare-related pamphlets written in Spanish.

As a result, they might not be making the best medical decisions.

“Because this is a smaller population within a smaller town, there’s just really a paucity of services,” Irène Mathieu, faculty advisor for UVA Latino Health Initiative, said.

The Latino Health Initiative is working to address these issues.

