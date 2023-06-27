Advertise With Us
Suspect connected to Berkshire Place shooting in custody

Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a shooting along Berkshire Place last week.

The Albemarle County Police Department announced late Monday, June 26, that 26-year-old Walter Lamont Banks is in custody at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

He is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Walter Lamont Banks
Walter Lamont Banks(ACPD)

Police say the shooting happened around 8:20 a.m. Friday, June 23, and that the 22-year-old female victim is expected to be OK.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

