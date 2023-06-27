Storms Slowly Exit Tonight. Not as Hot, but Still Humid Tuesday. Few More Showers and Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monday’s severe storms brought several instances of hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rain in some of those storms as well. Storms will exit tonight, but showers may linger, before some partial clearing.

Not as hot, but still humid Tuesday with some scattered showers and a few more storms developing during the afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected.

Less humid Wednesday and then temperatures and humidity will increase again for the late wee and weekend. Currently, the first weekend of July, will feature more scattered showers and storms.

Tonight: Storms slowly exit tonight, showers may linger. Partial clearing and areas of fog. Lows low to mid 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Not as hot, still humid with a scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, less humid. Highs mid to upper 80s. High sunburn index. Lows near 60.

Thursday and Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday and Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a mainly afternoon and evening scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.Lows near 70.

Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Chance of showers and storms. Highs upper 80s to near 90.

