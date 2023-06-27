Lowering Humidity Into Wednesday. Hazy Skies from Canandian Wildfire Smoke to Return

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Lowering humidity takes us into Wednesday and Thursday, with seasonable temperatures. A northwest wind flow will bring back hazy skies, as the upper level smoke from Canandian wildfires returns. Air quality should not be as bad, as what we dealt with earlier this month.

Warmer to hot and more humid Friday and through the first weekend of July ahead. Each afternoon and evening will feature the chance for scattered showers and storms. Keep checking back here to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for interactive Doppler radar and forecast updates.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday: Hazy, sunny skies. Warm, but less humid. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: Hazy, sunny skies. Warm, not too humid. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows low to mid 60s.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: Partly sunny, hotter and more humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs 85 to 90. Lows 65 to 70.

Independence Day - Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. Highs around 90.

