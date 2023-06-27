Cooler temperatures, scattered storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work day is getting off to a rather foggy start. We’ll see partly sunny skies cooler temperatures, and high humidity today. A disturbance will bring a scattered storm chance to parts of the region later tis afternoon into this evening. Any storms that do develop are not expected to be as widespread or as potent as yesterdays. Conditions will improve by Wednesday, with lower humidity and sunshine. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, scattered shower & storm, High: low 80s

Tonight: Evening shower & storm, mostly cloudy, fog, Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, isolated shower & storm, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: scattered storm, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

