Albemarle happy with latest report on affordable housing

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County says it is happy with the progress its seeing in the annual affordable housing report.

‘We’ve reached a wide variety of people and a lot of homeless housing needs across the income spectrums,” Housing Assistant Director Stacy Pethia said.

More than 200 units are said to be under construction, and the county was able to support 200 existing rental units.

Forty percent of renters spend more than 30% of their income on housing. Pethia says that number will increase next year due to loss of federal support.

“We were able to provide funding support to a heck of a lot of families to keep their housing through that period. I do expect it to go back up,” Pethia said.

She wants to create an easier way for people to find an affordable home: “Not everyone knows which projects actually have affordable housing units in them and which don’t. So we are working on a way to be able to advertise those more broadly on our website,” Pethia said.

Albemarle County reported that median gross rent increased 21% from 2017 to 2021, while the median home valued increased by 17%.

