Albemarle County Fire Rescue responds to apartment fire on Spring Court

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Two people and their dog are safe after escaping an early-morning apartment fire, Albemarle County Fire Rescue says.

ACFR announced Tuesday, June 27, that crews were called out to a reported fire at a home on Spring Court around 6:40 a.m. There, they found a ground-floor apartment on fire. Since the door was blocked by smoke and fire, the two people and their dog got out through a window.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office believes the fire was caused by an electrical failure of a power strip. The estimated loss is $70,000.

Damage was limited to one apartment.

