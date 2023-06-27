Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Albemarle County Fire Rescue responds to apartment fire on Spring Court

Scene at Spring Court. Photo provided by Albemarle County Fire Rescue.
Scene at Spring Court. Photo provided by Albemarle County Fire Rescue.(ACFR)
By NBC29
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Two people and their dog are safe after escaping an early-morning apartment fire, Albemarle County Fire Rescue says.

ACFR announced Tuesday, June 27, that crews were called out to a reported fire at a home on Spring Court around 6:40 a.m. There, they found a ground-floor apartment on fire. Since the door was blocked by smoke and fire, the two people and their dog got out through a window.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office believes the fire was caused by an electrical failure of a power strip. The estimated loss is $70,000.

Damage was limited to one apartment.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at the scene along South Street
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in South Street area
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Albemarle police arrest two suspects on multiple charges

Latest News

Inside UVA Health's Pegasus medical helicopter
UVA upgrades Pegasus helicopter to help save more lives
(FILE)
Virginia’s summer sales tax holiday is not returning for 2023
UVA Health
UVA Health initiative working to improve communicating with Spanish-only speakers
Morning Rush: New Virginia Laws | Ty Jerome in Town | Landline Survey