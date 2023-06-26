Advertise With Us
Ty Jerome sharing basketball skills to kids at AHS

Jerome is hosting his 3rd Annual Summer Skills Basketball Camp at Albemarle High School.
By Bria Stith
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Basketball national champion and NBA guard Ty Jerome is back in Charlottesville.

He says Charlottesville is his home away from home.

“I spent three years here, three or four years of my life, but I kind of grew up here so like a second home,” Jerome said. “I had to come back here.”

When Jerome comes back, he gives back knowledge o kids in the community. He says what he teaches is different for each age group.

“I think the middle schoolers that are going into high school start to understand how hard you have to work if you want to play in college,” he said. “I just want them to continue to have fun with the game.”

Jerome says having fun and trusting the journey is the key to success.

“You hear the message now even with coaches in the NBA: You fall in love with the process, the results will come,” he said.

The camp goes through June 29.

