Severe weather threat update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On the alert for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms forming this afternoon!

Tracking the progress of a cold front and strong low-pressure area arriving during the peak heating this afternoon. Showers, downpours and thunderstorms will form along and ahead of the front. Any thunderstorm may produce damaging winds gusts, large hail, vivid lightning and localized flooding. A quick, spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. The time frame is 3 PM to 8 PM, west to east.

Keep checking back here, to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app and to NBC29 News for updates and severe weather alerts.

A lingering shower overnight. A scattered shower and storm chance Tuesday. Severe weather is not expected then.

Warming and drier Wednesday to Friday.

The next shower and storm risk returns for the first weekend of July.

Monday: Partly sunny. The more clouds we have, the lower the severe weather risk. Showers, downpours and thunderstorms developing this afternoon and evening, west to east. Some will turn severe. The greatest severe weather risk zone is from about Route 15 and east. Highs in the 80s to 90 degrees before rain.

Monday overnight: A lingering shower. Patchy fog. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Less hot, still humid with a scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, a little less muggy. Highs upper 80s. High sunburn index. Lows near 60 degrees.

Thursday and Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday and Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a mainly afternoon and evening scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Lows near 70 degrees.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.