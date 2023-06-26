Services being held for Wintergreen Police Officer Chris Wagner
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Wintergreen Police officer who died earlier this month is being laid to rest Monday, June 26.
A memorial service for Chris Wagner is being held at the Augusta Expo Center in Fishersville.
Governor Glenn Youngkin is expected to deliver remarks.
A burial is set to take place afterwards at Augusta Memorial Park.
Wagner was from Stuarts Draft, and began his career with Wintergreen Police in 2020.
Authorities say he was shot and killed during a confrontation with a man while on duty June 16.
Wagner was 31 years old. Flags were lowered to half staff Monday across the commonwealth to honor his life. They’ll stay this way until sunset, per Gov. Youngkin’s order.
