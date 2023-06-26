Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Senator Warner announced $1.4B for broadband in Virginia

Photo provided by Sen. Mark Warner's office.
Photo provided by Sen. Mark Warner's office.(Mark Warner)
By NBC29
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Senator Mark Warner (D) says $1,481,489,527.87 in federal funding will be used to deploy broadband and expand access to high-speed internet in Virginia.

Sen. Warner announced Monday, June 26, that this funding was awarded though the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program, which was created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“This whopping $1.4 billion investment brings us a giant step closer to achieving our goal of universal broadband coverage in Virginia,” Sen. Warner said Monday’s press release. “This funding is in no small part thanks to the Virginians that took time out of their day to report their connectivity status. Because of these efforts, we were able to accurately report our coverage and access every cent to which Virginia was entitled.”

This funding is set to be utilized by the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) to reach unserved and underserved locations throughout the commonwealth – those lacking 25/3 internet speeds and 100/20 internet speeds.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting
Police at the scene along South Street
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in South Street area
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Albemarle police arrest two suspects on multiple charges

Latest News

(FILE)
Gas prices dip down in Virginia, AAA says
Outside the memorial for Wintergreen Police Officer Christopher Wagner II
Services being held for Wintergreen Police Officer Chris Wagner
(FILE)
Nonprofit collecting school supplies for Louisa County students
Richmond International Airport sees dozens of delays after flights were grounded for equipment...
FAA outage leads to dozens of delays, grounded flights at RIC