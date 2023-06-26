Risk of strong storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work day day is getting off to a humid start. Temperatures will warm to about 90, and storms are expected to develop by mid afternoon. Chances for severe storms is enhanced for the entire NBC29 viewing area through this evening. Once this slow moving cold front advances across the region, conditions will improve by mid week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Hot & humid, risk of storm storms, High: around 90

Tonight: Evening storms, mostly cloudy, Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Parlt sunny, showers & storm, High: around 90...Low: around 70

Sunday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

