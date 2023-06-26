Police believe fatal South Street shooting was ‘self-inflicted’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are releasing new information related to the fatal shooting on South Street Sunday, June 25.

CPD announced Monday, June 26, that detectives believe 72-year-old William Barksdale III suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities are not searching for any suspects related to this case.

The department says officers responded to a shooting on the 200 block of South St. around 3:35 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased male on the scene.

