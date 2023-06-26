Advertise With Us
Nonprofit collecting school supplies for Louisa County students

By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County students go back to school August 9, and one nonprofit wants to make sure they have everything they’ll need in the classroom.

The Circle of Love Foundation’s Backpacks for Success campaign kicked off Monday, June 26. The goal is to fill 550 backpacks with school supplies.

You have until July 31 to make a donation.

Click here see items from the nonprofit’s Amazon Wishlist

