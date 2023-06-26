Gas prices dip down in Virginia, AAA says

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - AAA says gas prices are down about $0.02 in Virginia from this time a week ago.

The current average in the commonwealth is $3.32 Monday, June26, significantly lower than the national average.

According to AAA, the best place for bargains in the NBC29 viewing area is Albemarle County: The average price there is $3.25.

