Former UVA professor helping Holocaust Museum

A former UVA engineering professor is using his multilingual skills to help the Holocaust Museum.
By Margaret Glass
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A former UVA engineering professor is using his multilingual skills to help the Holocaust Museum.

Gabriel Laufer retired from the university in 2018, and decided to reach out to the museum to help translate a 500-page diary from Hebrew to English.

“Without being properly archived, it’s bound to be forgotten,” Laufer said.

The diary was written by Aharon Pick, a Lithuanian doctor who spent the last three years of his life in a Jewish ghetto.

“He definitely talked about his emotions,” Laufer said. “He underwent some horrendous things: He was imprisoned, and people in prison, some of them, were executed. He could not tell what will happen.”

It wasn’t until after Dr. Pick’s son died that the diaries became public. Now, they’re being cross-referenced for posterity.

Laufer teamed up with Andrew Cassel, a former editor of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“[The diary] was written at the time by someone who doesn’t know how this is all coming out. I mean, he just sees this developing, the day the Germans first roll into town and everyone is terrified,” Cassel said.

The journalist has a personal connection to the story: Dr. Pick grew up in the town of Catania and knew Cassel’s grandfather.

Laufer says this diary, and the combined efforts around it, will be an archive of knowledge this is saved for future resources.

“With [Cassel’s] knowledge and my knowledge, we went on and added more than 800 footnotes,” Laufer said.

