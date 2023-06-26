Advertise With Us
Court date set for Daniel Barmak, man accused of killing Officer Wagner

By Jacob Fife
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The man accused of fatally shooting Wintergreen Police Officer Chris Wagner will appear in court later this year on several charges.

Police say 23-year-old Daniel Barmak is accused of fatally shooting Wagner and reportedly assaulting two other men.

The Virginia State Police say Barmak has been charged with the following:

  • Capital Murder
  • Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony
  • 2 Counts of Malicious Wounding

According to police, Barmak and Wagner engaged in a struggle in the woods, and at some point Barmak allegedly grabbed Wagner’s pistol and shot him.

Barmak’s arraignment hearing was continued on June 20, and he will appear in Nelson County General District Court on Oct. 4.

