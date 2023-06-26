Charlottesville businesses collecting shoes for those who need them

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville businesses are coming together to give shoes to the less fortunate.

Random Row Brewing Co. and Ragged Mountain Running & Walking Shop have teamed up for the second year in a row for the Shoes For The Shoeless drive.

“We’re encouraging people to donate shoes: Running shoes, hiking shoes, walking shoes, whatever kind of shoes people have,” Random Row Running Club Director Paul Shockley said.

All of those shoes will go to people who need them at the Juvenile Detention Center, the jail, hospitals, and schools.

“This is just one way for the Run Club to kind of reach out and try to help others that may need it,” Shockley said.

This year’s goal is to get at least 100 pairs of shoes.

“Whatever you have at home that maybe are too small, too big, you don’t wear anymore, that are still in decent condition,” Shockley said. “We’ll get it to somebody that can use it.”

You can drop your donations off at Random Row on Preston Avenue.

