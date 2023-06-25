Advertise With Us
Young sisters create pop-up business in Crozet

By Jacob Phillips
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - Two sisters - an 8-year-old and 11-uyear-old - have created Once Upon A Find, a pop-up shop in Crozet for vintage kids’ items.

The young duo, along with their parents, collect unwanted toys, clothes, books, and more to be refurbished & resold.

“We just want kids to be happy and give happy memories to them” Kate and Tori Butler said. “Everything in the store is something that we love and when we see other people get it and they really like it it’s really heartwarming.,”

Click here to learn more.

