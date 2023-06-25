Tracking severe weather threat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Becoming hot and still humid on this Sunday. Only a stray shower or thunderstorm chance this afternoon and evening. Tracking a stronger storm system ahead for Monday.

After a mainly dry and quiet start to Monday, expect showers, downpours and thunderstorms to form in the afternoon to evening. A few thunderstorms will turn severe! Damaging winds and hail will be the primary threats. Also, a quick, spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for interactive Doppler radar updates and any severe weather alerts.

Lingering showers and thunder Tuesday.

Drying Wednesday through Friday.

The next scattered thunderstorm risk returns next weekend.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Hot and humid with an isolated shower/storm risk this afternoon into the early evening. Highs 85 to 90 degrees.

Sunday overnight: Warm and muggy. Lows 65 to 70 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny, tropical with mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms developing. Some severe with damaging winds, hail, vivid lightning and very heavy rainfall. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs lower 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Drier with highs in the mid 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Thursday and Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 90 degrees.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.