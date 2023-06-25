Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

A Sunnier and Drier Sunday

By Dominique Smith
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A pleasant evening ahead after showers move through. Expecting mild temperatures with partly cloudy skies and patchy fog. Sunday looks much better. Sunnier and drier, but can’t rule out a passing afternoon shower. A cold front moving in from the west will bring an increased chance for rain and severe storms on Monday, so strong damaging wind gusts and a chance for hail. Keep checking back for updates.

Tonight: Showers clear out with partly cloudy skies and patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80′s. Lows near 70.

Monday: Hot with showers and storms, isolated risk for severe weather. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Tuesday: Showers and storms. Highs in the low 80′s. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a few showers. Highs in the low 80′s. Lows around 60.

Thursday & Friday: Dry and sunny. Highs in the mid 80′s.

Saturday: Afternoon showers and storms. Highs around 90.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Albemarle police arrest two suspects on multiple charges
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV

Latest News

More Sunday sun
A warmer and mostly dry Sunday
Several inches of rainfall
Warm and humid weekend with passing storm risk
First weekend of summer
App graphic generic
Warm Weekend Ahead