A Sunnier and Drier Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A pleasant evening ahead after showers move through. Expecting mild temperatures with partly cloudy skies and patchy fog. Sunday looks much better. Sunnier and drier, but can’t rule out a passing afternoon shower. A cold front moving in from the west will bring an increased chance for rain and severe storms on Monday, so strong damaging wind gusts and a chance for hail. Keep checking back for updates.

Tonight: Showers clear out with partly cloudy skies and patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80′s. Lows near 70.

Monday: Hot with showers and storms, isolated risk for severe weather. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Tuesday: Showers and storms. Highs in the low 80′s. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a few showers. Highs in the low 80′s. Lows around 60.

Thursday & Friday: Dry and sunny. Highs in the mid 80′s.

Saturday: Afternoon showers and storms. Highs around 90.

