Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Specialists gather in Charlottesville for 43rd International Symposium on Forecasting

The 43rd International Symposium on Forecasting is being held in Charlottesville.
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The 43rd International Symposium on Forecasting is being held in Charlottesville.

“Thinking about the future and thinking about how uncertain it is and forecasting quantity that are unknown is actually something that we all do, and that it’s important to all of us and the better we are at it and understanding it,” Yael Gushka Cockayne said.

“There’s a lot of subject areas that we look at,” George Anthansopoulos said. “For example, energy forecasting, forecasting mortality rates, forecasting the next pandemic.”

Nearly 400 will attend this year’s event, and more than 35 countries will be represented. The conference runs from Sunday, June 25, to Wednesday, June 28.

“Depending on what you’re interested - if it’s finance, if it’s retail, or whatever your area of expertise - you can find a track that matches your interest, and then you go and you sit in the sessions,” Gushka Cockayne said.

They’re hoping participants leave with new-found knowledge in their expertise.

“I hope folks really enjoy engaging with each other, connecting, sharing with each other all that they’ve learned in the past year and what they’re currently working on,” Gushka Cockayne said.

The next conference will be held in France.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Albemarle police arrest two suspects on multiple charges
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV

Latest News

Our Wild Neighbors
Animal ‘ambassadors’ helping to teach about Virginia wildlife
Our Wild Neighbors
Animal ‘ambassadors’ helping to teach about Virginia wildlife
Darden School of Business
Specialists gather in Charlottesville for 43rd International Symposium on Forecasting
ReadyKids offering free CPR, AED, and first aid classes