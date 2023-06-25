Specialists gather in Charlottesville for 43rd International Symposium on Forecasting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The 43rd International Symposium on Forecasting is being held in Charlottesville.

“Thinking about the future and thinking about how uncertain it is and forecasting quantity that are unknown is actually something that we all do, and that it’s important to all of us and the better we are at it and understanding it,” Yael Gushka Cockayne said.

“There’s a lot of subject areas that we look at,” George Anthansopoulos said. “For example, energy forecasting, forecasting mortality rates, forecasting the next pandemic.”

Nearly 400 will attend this year’s event, and more than 35 countries will be represented. The conference runs from Sunday, June 25, to Wednesday, June 28.

“Depending on what you’re interested - if it’s finance, if it’s retail, or whatever your area of expertise - you can find a track that matches your interest, and then you go and you sit in the sessions,” Gushka Cockayne said.

They’re hoping participants leave with new-found knowledge in their expertise.

“I hope folks really enjoy engaging with each other, connecting, sharing with each other all that they’ve learned in the past year and what they’re currently working on,” Gushka Cockayne said.

The next conference will be held in France.

