ReadyKids offering free CPR, AED, and first aid classes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - ReadyKids in Charlottesville is offering free CPR, AED, and first aid classes.

Training dates and times will be determined by interest, though they will have a maximum of 12 participants per course.

“You never know what’s going to happen, you never know when there’s going to be an emergency, and it’s good that we’re equipping our community members to take action if they ever need to,” Community Engagement Director Shaniece Bradford said.

Those who don’t make it into the first class will be added to a waitlist.

